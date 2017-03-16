Long Island Medium Had Brain Scan

Theresa Caputo, the Long Island Medium, claims she can channel dead people meaning she's either mentally unwell or a charlatan. TLC bet on both and gave her a show. How they'll work in their staple of child rape remains to be seen. Just know the posters are already at the printer.

Long Island Medium will be watched primarily by people who miss their dead relatives and are ironically currently in the process of wasting their lives. Caputo went on Fox & Friends and explained in extreme layman's terms how modern science validated her clairvoyant powers. Caputo had a brain scan that proved she can channel the dead.

"They did find that I do access a part of my brain that we typically don’t and that my brain actually goes blank. It’s almost like it flatlines. Like, it’s clear as I’m channeling. I always said that my brain doesn’t work like everyone else’s."

A blank area of the brain may indicate an ability to communicate beyond the grave. Encephalitis and mental retardation is another explanation. Lite Brite's are simply not the same as MRIs for definitive results.

A detailed synopsis would be helpful, instead of having complex medical testing translated through a person whose entire professional career is based on a singular interpretation of those results. Though we can probably all stipulate her brain isn't normal. That doesn't mean you know what Abe Vigoda had for lunch today in heaven.

It's a wonder the cast of Fox & Friends didn't press Caputo further, or at all. What do you get when you channel Ainsley Earhardt's brain? A bunch of Three Dog Night lyrics or the Cheesecake Factory's happy hour menu?