Louis Tomlinson Goes Boy Band Rogue (VIDEO)

Louis Tomlinson of the boy band One Direction freaked out on a photographer at LAX a few days ago and took him down with some middle school jiu jitsu. Tomlinson didn't take kindly to this paparazzo taking pictures of his girlfriend. He's likely also high. That's the moment in your life when martial arts makes sense in public.

At some point in the ongoing kerfuffle a 22 year old chick named Ana Becerra filming the incident was taken down to the ground as Tomlinson did an impromptu stage dive into a group of people. That was the extent of it. She has no injuries.

Becerra has seized the opportunity to lash out at Tomlinson by posting multiple tirades on Twitter. She seems like an absolute pain in the ass and is going to make some guy not in One Direction's life miserable:

"Louis hit me I could have died. I could have an cerebral hemorrhage. #WeSupportLouis is actually trending he abused a girl. I SERIOUSLY COULD HAVE DIED... Louis is a deadbeat father, he's cheated on his girlfriend, he smokes weed, and now he beats women."

Jesus, shut the fuck up. Why is this getting so personal all of a sudden? Do you have a crush on Tomlinson? After all, when most of us see a twink freaking out we either ignore it or calmly exit the area. Also, you know marijuana doesn't make people violent, righty? Cunty attention seekers on the other hand can make Tommy Chong's hand ball up into a fist.

Becerra's assault victim claim is getting her virtually stabbed to death on Twitter by One Direction fans. If she hopes to have any kind of civil lawsuit, and she obviously does, she's ruining it by Tweeting out so many details which will clearly be proven false. The fact that nobody seems to give a shit is causing her to post increasingly overstated facts regarding the incident. Those hyperbolic nuggets will be the first picked up by this little British dancer's well heeled defense attorneys. Did he really slice you jugular and shower in your blood? Dismissed.

Her ploy for attention has worked out quite poorly. That's refreshing. Now on to acting shitty to some waitress who's had a long night. Keep the camera rolling. You're documenting greatness.