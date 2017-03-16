Matthew Perry Beat Up Justin Trudeau

Matthew Perry went on Jimmy Kimmel and explained that he and his buddy beat the shit out of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This while they all attended the same posh French immersion boarding school. Perry was a few grades ahead of Trudeau, but he's also clearly been a frail soft actor type his entire life and the fight outcome remains embarrassing. Trudeau was the son of the Canadian Prime Minister at the time, and the sons of Prime Ministers rarely have a lot of experience in hand to hand combat. Still, it's hard to imagine an adolescent Matthew Perry pulling off flying back kicks. Especially on opioids and Jolt.

Perry says their motivation for kicking Trudeau's ass was that Trudeau was better than him at sports, which reflects poorly on Perry's genetic stock because two grades in school makes a hell of a difference. Also, look at Trudeau. Maybe fencing.

This whimsical tale harkens back to a better time. Now the son of a Prime Minister would be flanked by armed guards intimidating his fellow students into pretending they were his friends. If the street tough Matthew Perry did somehow get to Trudeau in the cafeteria he'd be immediately suspended for bullying and probably involuntarily thrown into counseling. Trudeau would have also been disciplined for being better at sports than the other kids, thereby shaming them and hurting their self esteem. We've come a long way, look out for the pepper spray.

The saving grace is picturing Matthew Perry in a fight. It's a fantastic image in its absurdity, like Mike Tyson making fresh squeezed orange juice in an apron. Doubtful Perry could kick the ass of anyone not a rich kid years younger than him, but this incident could explain a lot of Trudeau's current demeanor, perhaps his balls never dropped.