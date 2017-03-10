Model Bre Tiesi to Marry Johnny Manziel

When you meet the woman who pulled you out of the gutter, you can only hope she's a hot model. Or plan it that way. Johnny Manziel credits brunette model Bre Tiesi with rescuing him from a life of alcoholism and punching girlfriends. His record is now a couple months abstinence on both.

Certain signs that maybe you tell a guy you just want to be friends rather than his wife. When he calls up TMZ first to announce his engagement:

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it”

It's normal develop strong feelings for your nurse.. Maybe marry her when she has perfect tits. You leave it to the nurse to hold off on the wedding until it's been a year since your last Snapchat chugging whiskey at 8:17am.

Part of the allure of marrying a ball player is the fact they play ball. Also, sweet guaranteed contracts and pensions. Accept the fact that this is your first marriage, it lasts maybe four years, and you're walking away with one to two toddlers with the alcoholic gene and an ex who calls crying at 2am thrice a week. You couldn't find a football player who will beat you while sober?