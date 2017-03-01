Nadine Muller Breastfeeding With a Purpose

Nadine Muller has a message for all you breastfeeding haters. It's the same as the last fifty or so such messages from hot chicks looking for an excuse to show off both tit and baby on Instagram. This is beautiful.

Muller is a social media fitness model and positive mom blogger, which means her job is to talk about her ass tightening exercises while men imagine what that must feel like to their so engaged reproductive organs. It's not an easy job, but somebody has to fill it. It's around forty thousand women now online. So more than actively working coal miners, less than baristas.

Muller began posting photos of herself nursing her sixteen-month old child to exhibit how she was curing him of his stomach flu. For the sake of the argument, assume there's a self-published book out there that explains how this works. One troll who couldn't finish because the toddler was ruining his angles complained about how gross this image was. Muller used the opportunity to take a stand for women breastfeeding the stomach flu out of their toddlers everywhere. She posted an entire slideshow of breastfeeding photos.

FACT: Mothers don’t post these images & videos purely for attention. They don’t post photos purely to make a statement. They don’t post coz [sic] they think everyone should nurse their child out in the open. They don’t post advocating that breastfeeding is the only way a baby should be fed. They post because they are #proud, to give other mums encouragement, they post so that other mums feel accepted, supported & respected.

You can't argue with fact. Muller referred to her nursing as a "breastfeeding journey" and created the hashtag #WeFeedUnited for no apparent reason. Quite a day on the front lines. You almost feel sorry for the fifty billion women who breastfed their children before the Internet. How impossibly non-rewarding.