Rachel Dolezal Trans-Black and Broke-Ass

Former NAACP regional chapter leader and self-identified black woman, Rachel Dolezal, now finds herself living on food stamps and unable to pay her rent. A mighty fall from when the NAACP and Eastern Washington State were paying her a decent wage to be black. Since being exposed as a white chick with a spray tan and a perm, Dolezal has been defrocked and defunded and unable to find any takers for her book, In Full Color:

The narrative was that I'd offended both communities in an unforgivable way, so anybody who gave me a dime would be contributing to wrong and oppression and bad things. To a liar and a fraud and a con.

Dolezal wishes there was a greater diversity of terms to describe one's racial heritage. Something like "trans-black" which would be used to describe blond haired, blue-eyed girls who hated their parents and wanted to date black dudes and lie to the civil rights community about their shared history of suffering in order to secure sweet gigs. There's as much science behind self-identifying race as there is self-identifying gender so why not?

Through her fall from publicly funded grace, Dolezal refuses to apologize for her ruse.

“If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it. That’s easy to do, especially in America. Every politician, they’re like, ‘I’m sorry,’ and then they just move on, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, they apologized and it’s all good.’ Five minutes later, nobody remembers it. I’m not going to stoop and apologize and grovel and feel bad about it.”

Technically, that makes sense. Though when you intentionally deceive a shit ton of people for personal gain, you might feel a twinge of remose. There's really no stopping a trans-black sister on a mission. Slap down those food stamps and remind the store clerk about your people's history of oppression. Nordic European ski instructors in Idaho. Nobody knows the trouble you've seen.