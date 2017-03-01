Sam Ponder Pregnant And Pissed

Pregnant ESPN sideline reporter Sam Ponder lashed out at trolls on Twitter who were making fun of her for being pregnant, which is completely justified because pregnant women are very oddly shaped and therefore worthy of comment. Nobody's saying you shouldn't get pregnant, but understand some people are going to point and stare.

Ponder is probably going to replace the retiring Chris Berman on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown. So we're going from a goofy drunken pudgy bald guy to a pregnant woman. If you're doing the math, it's really easy for women to get jobs they aren't qualified for these days. Football has a largely male audience correct? When is Charles Barkley going to get cast as the spokesperson for Nuva Ring?

"Getting sexist/vulgar tweets abt my job/appearance while I'm unable to see my own feet & covered in toddler pee is somethin else I tell ya."

Tell your kids to stop peeing on you, that's gross. Ponder is the wife of bad NFL quarterback Christian Ponder. She got her start working at as a hostess at an ESPN Zone restaurant, where she met some producers who worked for ESPN. It's unclear how much oral was involved. This chick is a hustler, and pretty smart to boot.

You can't tell either way from her sideline reporting, because your run of the mill retard can do that job just as well as Elon Musk. She's shrewd. Latching onto pregnancy shaming. A double whammy. If you don't have sympathy for that, you're pretty jaded. Or, just a thinking person. She didn't really provide any examples of this supposed shaming, or acknowledge that literally every single person on Twitter is the subject of negative comments. The more visible you are, the more hate. Particularly when you are paid a hefty salary to appear on camera 90 seconds per telecast. The graph is a steadily ascending red line. Wash the pee off you and get back to work.