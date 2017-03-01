Scarlett Johansson Battling for Custody

Scarlett Johansson made it clear she will be providing zero public commentary to her ongoing divorce and child custody proceedings with husband, Romain Dauriac. She's asked that the media follow suit for the sake of her two year old. The media responded by unanimously reporting every detail they could find without even time for spellcheck.

Certainly there was a prenuptial agreement regarding finances between Johansson who is worth a fortune and Dauriac who is French and wears black outfits and may be broke or a billionaire. You can never tell with Europeans. The battle is brewing over custody of the kid. In almost all cases, primary custody goes to the mother. Though Dauriac seems to be gearing up for a 'she travels a ton for her work so this kid should be with me in France' offensive.

A legal scholar with no knowledge of the case weighed in:

“Notwithstanding the fact that the child doesn’t live in the jurisdiction, the court can impose a lot of conditions — one party pay the travel expenses of the other, the child have frequent contact by Skype and telephone calls, that the child is transported back and forth between the United States and France or France and the United States, depending upon where the child is."

Skype sounds solid. Johansson has been through the marriage carousel before. You'd think she would've given this wedding to a fey Frenchman maybe three years and understood the dangers of making a cute baby with a person from another country. This shit always blows up. Search the Lifetime movie archives. This is what happens when you jump too many runs of success as a young actress.