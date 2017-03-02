Advertisement

SI's Definition of Full Bodied Just Got Much Better and Shit Around the Web

Mar 17, 3:00 PM | shit around the web | Michael Garcia |

Myla Dalbesio almost makes the rest of SI's body positive corporate social messaging acceptable.(Egotastic)

30-something woman who loves them boys cleans up working at home for wayward teens. Gender equality is amazing. (CaseyAnthony)

Kelly Macdonald topless in T1 and Anjela Nedyalkova topless in T2. (EgotasticAllStars)

WWE diva Sasha Banks is one of the best looking wrestling women. (TMZ)

Kristen Bell looks like the kind of woman with whom you make babies, even Dax can raise it up (Popoholic)

Amanda Holden is British and good looking and her nipples are bare, seems worthwhile (DrunkenStepfather)

