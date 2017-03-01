Snoop Shoots The President (VIDEO)

The claim that nobody has ever died from smoking weed remains supported. The idea that it doesn't make you stupid is unsupported. I'm looking at you, Colorado. You're short again on science fair contestants.

Snoop Dogg occasionally takes breaks from his Martha Stewart talk show and corporate brand promotions to create highly publicized rap videos. Like the new one where he shoots a clown Trump in a clown world. He conceived the idea while puffing tough with a YouTube video guy who loves free weed and giggling with Snoop. How amazing it would be to shoot Trump in a music video? I wet my pants. This happens a lot. I'll pay for the cleaning.

Snoop's social message about police brutality seems muddled since none of the cases inciting his anger have occurred since Trump took office, or even since he was elected. More police shootings will occur during his administration, some rather suspiciously unfair to black guys in bad neighborhoods. Maybe wait. Record label timing is brutal.

Trump supporters and traditionalists who write the exact same response to everything are irate at the depiction of The President being shot. Though most pictured exactly how they would've taken down Obama with their .12 gauge if he had stumbled upon their door looking for directions to the Marie Callender's. We're well past the point of a civil or respectful treatment of elected officials. Largely for the good. Nancy Pelosi clown torture porn is taking pre-orders. It probably out-performs this clown video. You have to wonder if she's physically able to form a grimace.