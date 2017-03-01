Sofia Richie and Pia Mia Underwear Friends

Somebody ruined all the fun in lesbianism. What used to be cheerleaders going down on one another on late night cable has turned into a boring semester of identity politics. Butch flannels and lectures are in. The scissor-kissing sessions to scented candles but a faded whisper of better times. Could this minor Flaunt magazine pictorial be an omen that lesbian shit is about to be for men again? As God intended.

Sofia Richie is Lionel's youngest daughter. She aspires to model and hold her temper when dumb cunts fuck up her coffee order. Richie will have one modestly successful pop track based upon a less memorable Commodores song and marry a street artist who ironically works in water based paints. Her party girl friend Pia Mia Perez came from Guam at fourteen with a gallon of hair bleach and a plan to befriend a Jenner sister. She did just that. Her entourage status propelled her into the gossip rags. That means entry into the hipper clubs with the richer boys.

This pictorial is so loaded with important social messaging it almost ruins its immense masturbatory potential. Like tugging one out in a museum. Ignore the girl scouts, you pervert. I can see the dawn arising.