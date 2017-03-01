Stina Sanders in A Bikini

Nothing smacks of bad science more than "model" and "social experiment" in the same sentence. Stina Sanders became famous within London modeling cliques last year when she agreed to post only gross looking "honest" photos of herself on Instagram for a week to measure the dissatisfaction. The working theory being that viewers flock to model's social media accounts to adore their superficial beauty. That's easier to explain than global warming and seems far more settled.

The British chick posted photos of her greasy hair, cracked nails, mustache bleaching, and colonics. The big four in "honesty". Also killing boners. Like filming a day in the life of the CEO of Chevron, but only the moments when he hocks his phlegm or takes his morning constitution. Wow, who knew the petroleum and natural gas industry was so disgusting.

If you surmised that Sanders' Instagram following suffered, you too must be an unofficial scientist with a decent beach body. Her modeling agency also dropped her, costing her tons of promised but never fulfilled gigs.

The experiment ended on a positive note as tens of thousand of new followers signed up to Sanders' Instagram account after media reports circulated of her groundbreaking prank. Congratulations, you swapped out a hundred thousand horny dudes for the same number of women who dig social experiments making men look shallow. Good luck with your Amazon wishlist. Those women are all Likes and little action.