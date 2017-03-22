Terrence Howard A New Man

Terrence Howard has admitted he used to beat his wife, and there are multiple reports of him punching women. Howard had an abusive father who used to beat the shit out of him. If he'd have seen Crash he would have laid it on even thicker.

Howard's dad was once sent to prison for stabbing a guy to death in a mall while the kids were waiting to meet Santa Claus. That would have to fuck you up pretty good. Howard claims to have undergone a spiritual awakening and has been waxing about harmony in nature and positive vibes and really wants you to think he's basically Ace Ventura in the second movie when he lived in a monastery:

"I’ll just watch a tree’s limbs sway back and forth and take my shoes off and put my hands on a tree. It makes me feel part of the whole... I know in those two weeks or month of a fly’s life, that’s 80 years for them. And we smash them so quickly. I hope if someone saw me trapped, some bigger creature would help me."

Right on, checkered past Gandhi. A fly would grab you by the hair and punch you in the face like you did to several women. Then it would eat you and your stupid clogs. That's how nature works.

It's tough to tell how authentic all of this is. You have to be suspicious when someone swings from one extreme to the other. It's extremely convenient. Also annoying how people get so much credit for reforming themselves. This guy shot a dude over a poker game, but now he's a devout christian. What a guy. When do the non-murderers get their due?

While Howard is attempting to pass himself off as a swell guy, great guys didn't used to beat their wives. Thumbing through The Unbearable Lightness of Being does not erase history. There's only one way to tell if this is bullshit, if you see Terrence Howard at the Four Seasons, provoke the shit out of him. If his eyes roll back in his head, run.