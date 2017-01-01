Vote Now For Mr. Skin's 2017 Whack-It-Bracket

March Madness is here, and as an alternative to the sausage fest that is professional basketball, the folks at Mr. Skin are back once again with the Whack-It-Bracket. They've pitted the 64 most bangable women in Hollywood against each other, and it's up to you to decide who is the most bangable-est. Or you can vote based on personality if that floats your dick, in which case, sorry Amy Adams. The most important thing to know is that the ladies of the 2017 Mr. Skin Whack-It-Bracket represent the 64 sexiest celebs in Hollywoods, and they've all shown T and/or A, and sometimes P. Oops, that's politically incorrect. I mean V.

This year's Whack-It-Bracket features both well-known tit flashers such as Alexandra Daddario, Olivia Wilde, and Eva Green, as well as equally tits out underdogs like Zoë Kravitz and Elizabeth Olsen. And did someone say PRIZE? Because voters are automatically entered to win a Ricoh Theta SC 360 Degree camera! I had to Google this thing, and it's actually pretty fucking sweet, but if you don't want a camera you can sell it on eBay for drug money.

Voting for the first round of the Whack-It-Bracket ends March 19th, so if you have a lower-ranked favorite you better hurry up. The final round ends on April 4th, but I wouldn't wait until then because I don't have faith in the general public, and if we end up with Michelle Williams I'll fucking die inside. Voting for the Whack-It-Bracket is free and it includes nude looks at all 64 smoking hot women. So seriously, go vote now, because there are more fun things out there to palm than basketballs.