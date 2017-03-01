Yellow Ranger Now a Lesbian

The Yellow Ranger is now a lesbian. White, black, Hispanic, Asian, female, all checked off. This was the last great barrier to break in the kids low budget anime action quintet.

There's no reason the Yellow Ranger can't be a teen lesbian. The alien power behind the Rangers seems to have a corporate multiculturalism mandate in place There's also no reason why she would be. She never has been before. The Pink Ranger never caught Yellow offering back rubs in the lady Rangers shower. Vivid would have sold it by now.

As noted by David Yost, an openly gay cast member of the original TV series, Yellow Ranger digging other girls is huge:

They really stepped up to the plate. I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation.

No doubt. What's the plate again? The one where you swing for the fences to alter story lines to fit a personal narrative that has nothing to do with the original story?

The Power Rangers movie looks like one super shitty adaptation designed to sell big in Chinese aftermarkets. It likely would've been shitty no matter which politically correct demographic boxes you checked off to form your megazord. You can't help but wonder if they made Yellow Ranger gay then took a celebratory holiday from the rest of the creative process.

Gender fluid Islamic refugee Ranger with peanut allergies? Spitballing for the sequel. Why is Rita Repulsa wearing a Trump mask? Oscar fever is everywhere.