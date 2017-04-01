Abigail Breslin Tosses in Bona Fides

Abigail Breslin got into the mix for Sexual Assault Awareness Month with an Instagram nod to being forced into sex by a boyfriend. She didn't name the guy because that might allow him the opportunity to defend himself. Kesha named Dr. Luke. He defended himself. It turned out she was lying. Breslin may be one-hundred percent on the money. We'll never know.

Breslin made reference to how husbands and lovers can't simply assume consent because you took her to Hawaii. Most guys understand this even if it seems inequitable. Some guys don't. The latter will never be moved to change their animal behavior by a hashtag. Though a public outing and potential arrest might do the trick. But there's that thing about having to name names and prove stuff again. Who needs thresholds of evidence when posting claims to Instagram is considered thrice the legitimacy?

April's pretty packed with Awareness:

Alcohol Awareness Month, Ankylosing Spondylitis Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month, Month of the Military Child, National Autism Awareness Month, National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD) Alcohol Awareness Month, STD Awareness Month, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Stress Awareness Month, and Youth Sports Safety Month.

You're going to want to kick it up a notch. You're under no obligation to stick your neck out further than an unsupported Tweet. But at some level you have to feel a bit bad about receiving 20,000 comments of undying support from women when one of them might be dating the guy who sexually assaulted you and you're not cluing her in. It's a woman's burden. Men have to fix clogged toilets and die in motorcycle accidents. It all shakes out in the end.