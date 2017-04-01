Abigail Breslin Uncounted Rapes and Kim Zolciak Unlimited Fame Whoring on the Last Men on Earth Podcast #84

Fighting idiots is like fighting the tide. If the tide had a Twitter account and tons of time and five million followers who blindly agreed with whatever it said and referred to any questioning of baseless allegations as "hate speech". The Civl War seemed like it would never end. But everybody knew it had to. Battling insipid people cocksure of their exceeding virtue is never going away.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast we wonder how crying rape became a de facto conviction, measure Kim Zolciak's fame prostitution among the elites of the land, critically review Serena Williams love letter to her muscular zygote, remind people who Brie Larson is then chastize her, wonder who might be tugging one out to Tess Holliday, remind people that the next President of France's wife raped him as a teen, and stare at Caitlyn Jenner's disfigured joker mouth and wonder why nothing smart can ever come out of it. It's a lot to grasp. We're the tantric sex of podcasts but you never get to finish and it's always Sting's wife Trudie breathing on you for thirty-six hours straight.

Like us on iTunes or Aaron Hernandez prison boyfriend is showing you the sex tapes he made.