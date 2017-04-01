Alec Baldwin Could've Sworn She Was 18 At the Time

Alec Baldwin's memoirs are out. You're going to want to read "Nevertheless" if you the one person who finds any of the Baldwin brothers interesting offscreen. Baldwin has nailed many TV and movie roles. His private life you could pen yourself from any number of pretty boy drunks who tie their lineage to the Mayflower.

Expect his stories to all be harrowing tales of Hollywood insider ribaldry and deceit. Including the one where he was deceived into thinking that Nikki Reed, his co-star in the shitty 2006 film, Mini's First Time, was eighteen during their simulated bedroom frolicking scenes.

"I was forty-seven, and it never occurred to me to ask how old Nikki Reed was. When I found out, just as we finished, that she was seventeen, I flipped out on the producers, who had told me something different."

She was sixteen. Mini's First Time producer Dana Brunetti, an unusually short and angry filmmaker even by Hollywood standards, claims Baldwin is full of shit. He's backed up by co-producer Evan Astrowsky. Both insist Baldwin knew Reed was underage during filming and the "flip out" never occurred.

The producers point out that Reed's character in the movie is a sophomore in high school. Also, the were strictly forbidden from any nudity in the movie due to her age. Some Polanski age nudity would've at least brought in a couple ticket buyers. The film did fifty grand in business. This is where you say you've never heard of it.

People who hate Baldwin for his Trump bits and outspoken for-thee-but-not-for-me liberal politics jumped on him for lying in his memoirs. A fairly pointless task since you write memoirs to make a few bucks and lie about your legacy.

Covering up this particular "underaged" note only smacks of worthiness since Baldwin married his much younger not really Spanish yoga instructor and started making a new family. Now he's got a rep for young. He had to know he'd be called out on this. Fire your ghostwriter and slip into some gin. Part 2 is going to amazing. Smile when they tell you it's now out in stores.

