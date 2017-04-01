Another MTV Alum Dead

The old 27 Club marked rock legends needled into an exceedingly early grave, leaving behind a legacy of music and legend of personality that persists decades beyond their demise. The new 27 Club contains slews of deeply depressed pretty people ground up by MTV and other basic cable outlet to fill their reality show programming lineup.

Reality programming came into being to counteract the rising cost of scripted programming. If you place the value of dead and drug addicted and imprisoned cast members at zero, the math still works out. Clay Adler is the latest MTV reality show graduate to die gruesomely young. Adler starred on two years of MTV's Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County. He was a hunky surfer in a show about hunky surfers and hot chicks mugging for the camera and pretending to represent a real slice of life. This past week, Adler shot himself dead in the head in the desert.

An entire industry has been set up to locate mentally unstable people and provide them the tools to dive deeper into self-medication, depression, and suicidal thoughts, and not a single criminal complaint. Middle school bullies are being arrested for homicide when they kids they pick on at school throw themselves into ravines. Reality television is the corporate media giant version of the very same. Find weak people and pick on them until they do something destructive.

Even Dr. Phil keeps real doctors on staff to make sure none of his guests slit their wrists before departing the premises and relieving him of any legal liability. The connection between fracking and dead kids is murky but people chain themselves to fences to stop it. Nobody gives a shit about MTV's mini-pretty person genocide.