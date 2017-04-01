Ariel Winter Sees Double Standard in Nude Guys With Guitars

Yahoo Style has made a mission out of being even more insipidly placating to female celebrities talking about non-problems than even People magazine. These media outlets exist to garner access. They back into the content of their articles based on previously agreed upon positive coverage with the publicists. If their readers weren't the gelatinous uninvolved, this would prove to be a greater social ill.

Ariel Winter has but one thing to talk about. Her body. It's what she posts about, what she's asked about in interviews, and what she works hard to share by way of social media and going to Starbucks in the shorts she wore at twelve. Ironically, she's nothing close to model looking, though big breasts makes up for between a lot and everything.

Winter claims she's berated on social media for her revealing selfies. Though the most recent comment on her latest ass cheek Instagram post is a dude noting "you made us all cum". That might be crass, it's clearly not derogatory. Winter noted how there's a double standard for referring to women by sexually degrading terms for sharing their titty pics while men get away with murder:

Guys, all the time, go on their Instagrams and take pictures nude with guitars in front of their stuff. No one says anything. Nobody cares. When we try to be free and post what we want, it’s like, look at that slut on social media.

There's clearly a guitar meme that has yet to cross my feed. It may be my "-sixstringcock" Boolean search term. It seems likely she made up this phenomenon. Or that it exists and she's never read the lurid comments from a guy who goes by the semi-anon, JTravolta.

Will nobody ever point out that men almost entirely detest other men who show off their bodies for attention? Would you rather be called a slut and be famous or have no friends and get beat up often at beach bars? Channing Tatum shaming is real, you feckless feminist whiner.

Winter explains that if you don't like her revealing photos, change the channel and follow somebody who covers themselves from head to toe. That actually makes sense. Though it sounds like a threat. Focus your magic, Ariel. It's okay to be good at only one thing, if that one thing makes everybody cum.