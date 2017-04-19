Ashley Laconetti Tommy Lee Sexual Assault Limbo

Any sentence that starts with the phrase Former Bachelor Contestant is not going to end well. Former Bachelor Contestant will never be booked for a movie or open a trendy restaurant. Mostly just death and general histrionics.

Ashley Laconetti appeared on two seasons of The Bachelor where she was known for crying a lot and passing herself off as a virgin. It's a wonder she lost. Having absolutely no material or even filler to ramble about in a recent interview, she decided Tommy Lee might have sexually assaulted her at a Motley Crue concert seven years ago while she was playing the role of token backstage groupie:

"He almost like, he basically sexually assaulted me. He like pushed me against a couch very similar to this, and like licked me from my chin to my forehead, which apparently I found out is something that he just does... and I was like, ‘Please don’t touch me’... He didn’t really care... Then he grabbed me by my shoulders and he said, ‘I’m gonna have my way with you right here on the floor in front of everyone.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I think I’m going to leave now.’ And then I walked out of the room and I just like hung out backstage with my sister. Yeah, it was kind of creepy.”

That sounds like actual sexual assault the way it's described. Nothing to necessarily file a lawsuit over, but certainly worth leaving the premises immediately and perhaps filing a report or maybe having your boyfriend kick Tommy Lee's scrawny ass. That would be to make the assumption that reality show people are actual humans with feelings and emotions and that anything they say is as credible as the people who hold the megaphones and yell about Jesus outside of the sports arena. Laconetti clarified the following day:

"I was just really taken aback and really out of my comfort zone. I was a fresh 22 years old, only kissed a handful of guys, super innocent, was used to going to [New Kids on the Block] and Jonas Brothers concerts. I fully expected backstage at Mötley Crüe to be a completely different and sort of scary experience. We laughed about it as soon as we got into the car and still do to this day. It’s just a funny story to tell."

Sexual assault is clearly in the eye of the beholder. It sounds like Ashley is describing a legitimate although minor sexual assault, yet she's also saying she thought it was funny at the time and still does. One conclusion would be that she's exaggerating what Lee did, or that they were all super fucked up and she thought it was awesome. Maybe some chicks like being sexually assaulted by celebrities, of course, that would mean it is not sexual assault.

Regardless, if you're going to tell stories, particularly in this current climate, choose the word Sexual Assault very carefully. Gloria Allred will be beating down your door asking you to think really hard and remember things. Tommy Lee's reps didn't respond for comment, that's how seriously they're taking this.

We need a database for these people. Also, eugenics.