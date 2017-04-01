Bella Hadid took the bold step today of declaring her pride in her Muslim faith. It's a statement fraught with peril in am media industry desperately searching to lionize Muslim women. A hijab is the new Ed Hardy hat. A little less info on your husband beating you with canned hummus. You're killing the vibe.

Hadid's father Mohamed is an infamous ladies man and real estate developer about Los Angeles. His father was an English educated Palestinian who worked for Voices of America after the second World War. Mohamed made his bones running European nightclubs and eventually developing numerous fifty million dollar mansions in Bel Air.

During one of his marriages, Hadid fucked lyme disease and three future runway walkers into Dutch model Yolanda van den Herik. He's sired other children by other hot wives and admits he's not so good with his own Muslim faith. Though he doesn't drink. Which is not a nothing.

Bella Hadid recalls her father visiting she and her sister and brother on occasion and having them pray with him.

"He was always religious, and he always prayed with us. I am proud to be a Muslim."

Assume this happened twice, followed by the announcement they each had a pony waiting for them in the driveway. Dad wasn't off fighting the Crusaders, he was busy fucking other women not your mom and violating zoning laws with his mega mansions. Not every Muslim's hero tale is the same.

Hadid faces backlash for her comments from absolutely nobody, which makes it even braver. It's probably possible to be a proud Muslim and a topless model and sexually active young woman, but it's probably something worth praying over with dad if he ever comes around again. For now, we'll label you the guy who reminds everybody he's Irish on St. Patrick's Day. Though admittedly better looking.