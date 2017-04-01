Bella Thorne Censored Nipple Throws Teen Vogue

Leafing through any girls magazines these days is tantamount to a seminar in tortured feminist sexual politics. What happened to bad hair day confessions and diary entries about the cutest boy ever? I'm making that up, I have no clue. I did once read a Tiger Beat.

Teen Vogue articles read like JuCo lectures from 20-somethings in yoga pants ensuring that girls fully understand their right to be angry at everything. If you can happily imagine dating a young woman in present day Manhattan, you're probably gay.

Bella Thorne tweeted out a mild protest at Extra TV for blurring out her nipples showing through her wife beater during an interview.

"Blurred my nips... hoes"

Thorne's sentiment makes sense. It's like omitting all talk about the collapse of matter in the universe during a Stephen Hawking presser. This is what makes her special and you dolts in post rasterized it away.

Brittney McNamara at Teen Vogue took to the Internet to break the story in the most didactic way possible:

Bella's use of "hoes" to seemingly express upset at Extra blurring her nipples isn't ok because using the slang term for sex workers as an insult implies sex work is inherently bad [Her nipples] are only blurred because society has assigned a sexual nature to female nipples and breasts, even though they exist for a very natural and specific purpose. Almost any television program would have blurred Bella's nipples because of the societal idea that female nipples are inappropriate.

The bellicose blogger ended on a happy note that maybe Bella was upset because her super cool nipple piercing jewelry she sells was blurred out. That's the happy note.

The fears that over-sexualization of teen content would ruin girls never met lazy wave feminist bloggers scolding teens into angry fits of the patriarchy is out to get me. You can imagine girls reading these articles and feeling super depressed. Paying attention in school almost seems like an escape. Could this be reverse psychology to get girls into STEM? Let's wait ten years to find out the answer was no.

Photo Credit: Splash News