Bella Thorne Bush Waxed

Bella Thorne segued out of a slut shaming rant to share her first bikini wax on Snapchat. It's not exactly live streaming a dump, but it's close enough.

Confused people used to reflexively keep quiet and hope some clarity reveals itself. That was before social media. Now you do a whole bunch of shit and figure out why later. There's no chance for failure. The gutter balls are worth the same as strikes. There's nothing else on and the world can't sleep.

If you're shearing your beaver on a live stream, you're not robbing banks. That's a relative positive for any former kid actor. Young people have always insisted they were misunderstood, then merely turned out to be idiots. Now it's televised. Every hair pussy inch of it. At least you know who not to marry.

Photo Credit: @bellathornedab / Snapchat