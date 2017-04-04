Bill O'Reilly Losing Advertisers

Bill O'Reilly has the highest rated show on cable news. He's a cash cow for Fox. They're not sweating a paltry $13 million in payouts to O'Reilly's civil accusers through the years. Five in total, mostly for sexual harassment, although at least one was for verbal abuse which it still isn't clear actually exists. Bring it up to your superior on a Naval vessel and see what he thinks.

It's tough to imagine Bill O'Reilly and his flaky scalp engaging in any type of sexual activity, but the guy is highly driven and it must happen when the moon is right. Everybody fucks. It's the big secret we'd all rather not think about.

A shadowy organization made up of malcontents called Sleeping Giants has persuaded a growing list of sponsors to boycott advertising during O'Reilly's show. They will however continue to advertise on Fox shows before and after O'Reilly's so neither Fox nor the sponsors actually give a shit. Symbolic victories are the best you can hope for when you have an overtly overblown organization nickname like Sleeping Giants. It's worth noting there have never been any criminal charges leveled against O'Reilly or accusations he ever touched somebody against their consent. Doesn't mean he's not a shit heel. Raise you hand if you've never had a shit heel for a boss.

Look for this to blow over. You don't lose your audience who likes you for being rude because you're discovered to be rude. Nobody in this business is ever fired for being an asshole. Only assholes with low ratings. Also non-assholes with low ratings. Identify the pattern.