Caitlyn Jenner Conflicted

Caitlyn Jenner has been proclaiming her former himself to be a staunch Republican for the past several years. It's really going against the grain. Not as much as having multiple wives and children and then chopping your dick off, but it appears to be a pattern. This person has nothing to offer and zero material, yet craves conflict. She's a show away from a Sweet 'N' Low versus Equal drag down knock out Instagram feud with one of her whore daughters and pile driving the shit out of Kourtney in a low cut thong.

She recently was asked about her political beliefs and responded:

"My loyalties are not with the Republican Party. My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I’ll come after him and come after Republicans as they start screwing up with my community."

What is your community, trans reality show Calabasas cuckold? If any party went after you they'd win a hundred percent of the vote.

It's as if Caitlyn Jenner only recently discovered the Republican party has a very long history of running on anti gay discrimination. In fact, Trump is perhaps the most socially tolerant Republican ever elected. Likely because he's done some shady shit in bed and knows better than to judge others. Trump gave the LGBT people a shout out during the Republican Convention. Also his wife is obviously a tranny, how much more support do you need?

Jenner is obviously one of those annoying people who always just has to go against the grain because they have issues. The current president is a Democrat, I'll be a Republican. Everyone else likes The 40 Year Old Virgin, except me. I don't even like pizza that much. When I do order it I prefer broccoli and roasted garlic. Pearl Jam was overrated. I thought Ringo was the coolest Beatle. Sports are so lame. I smoke clove cigarettes.

That's all well and good, now put a gun in your mouth and watch nobody show up at the funeral. This sort of behavior seems exclusively limited to people who were sexually abused or neglected or otherwise had a really shitty upbringing and never sought therapy. Everyone else is enjoying the Domino's at five in the morning.

Jenner floated the idea of running for office. Aside from the fact she can barely talk without yesterday's soup dribbling out of her surgically altered mouth, she is obviously a fucking jock moron. Who's voting for you, Republicans who love them the trannies or Democrats who are into schmoozing with Hollywood jerkoffs who don't care enough to address the middle class?

We have our answer, please welcome your next President of the United States.