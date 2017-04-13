Eli Manning Used Jocks Dealer

Eli Manning was named in a civil suit by memorabilia dealers claiming he sent them fraudulently game worn helmets and jerseys and presumably jocks. The merchandise was simply new shit marked up by the Giants equipment manager to look worn.

You may know sports memorabilia dealers as shadier than tranny prostitutes and nearly to Congressional levels of dishonesty. A number of them we're busted by a federal government investigation for selling phony and unverified collector's items to unsuspecting stupid rich people. Unsuspecting stupid rich people happen to be extremely politically connected. Several of the dealers and purchasers of their merchandise turned on Manning in particular as the source of their phony "game-worn" merchandise.

Plaintiff's attorneys point to an email exchange between Manning and Giants team equipment manager Joe Skiba in 2010:

“2 helmets that can pass as game used. That is it. Eli"

The lawsuit alleges the Giants destroyed a ton of email evidence that was requested in the case, and this smoking gun email was only discovered by happenstance and Manning's AOL account he never closed. Manning came clean and turned it over to the attorneys this past week.

It's unclear why Manning who makes a small fortune in contractual salary and endorsement deals would care about defrauding collectors out of twenty grand or so in used game merchandise. It's alleged he liked to keep worn game gear of his own and this led him to having to fake stuff for the dealers to fulfill his deal. If so, that's super fucking weird. The Manning brothers suffer from that sweet Southern boy hiding some weird criminal shit kind of look. Though a cynic assumes anybody who comes off as super clean must be hiding something.

The Giants issued a statement regarding Manning:

“Eli Manning is well known for his integrity and this is just the latest misguided attempt to defame his character.”

If you weren't certain he was guilty before, you should be now.