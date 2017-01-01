Advertisement

Mr. Skin Podcast Ep 39: Pregnant Sex and Shower Scenes

We have not one, not two, but three shower scenes on the TV Report this week. Nicole Kidman topless while washing up on Big Little Lies, Catherine Reitman baring butt on Workin’ Moms, and Rihanna getting wet while taking the iconic shower on Bates Motel. Also on the boob tube, we’ve got more nudes from the series premiere of Harlots, Lena Dunham having pregnant sex on Girls, a poolside blowjob on Billions, and plenty more! In other nudity news, we have Laura Harring’s hairy bush in Mullholland Drive getting a 4K remaster, Lily James making her nude debut in The Exception, and an upcoming masturbation scene from Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke. 

Leave us a voicemail at 484-SKINPOD or tweet a question to @MrSkin, and if we play it on the show, we’ll send you some Mr. Skin swag!

Links from the episode [NSFW]:

Follow Mr. Skin and Andrea Lowell on Instagram

Whack-It-Bracket: Vote For The Hottest Nude Celeb And Win!

TV Nudity Report: Girls, Big Little Lies, Billions, Workin’ Moms, Harlots 4.3.17

Rihanna’s Bates Motel shower scene 

Eckhaus Latta’s latest ad campaign features real people having sex 

Jenna Elfman getting her ass rubbed by her imaginary friend in Imaginary Mary

The New Emilia Clarke Horror Film Allegedly Shows Her Masturbating

Tagged in: mr skin podcast

