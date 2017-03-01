Fancy Boys Prep Schools Rife With Pederasts, Go Figure

Social issue outrage will result in half dramatic overstatement and half dramatic understatement of the underlying problem. Campus rape hysteria led to grossly exaggerated sexual assault stats on college campuses, leading to the Obama Administration to announce straight faced that 25% of girls in college were being sexually assaulted. Also, Rolling Stone not giving a shit if their editors fact checked their frat rape stories. Meanwhile, man-boy rape at elite prep schools was being entirely unreported. It's almost as if there was a politically correct narrative trumping facts.

Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut is the latest highfalutin boarding school to release the findings of latter day investigations to history of faculty-student sex abuse at their schools. The finding are similar to numerous other New England prep schools: tons of groping, grooming, assaults, unwanted man kissing, and late night visits to bedrooms. All of it almost entirely unreported or covered up by the schools through the past fifty years.

The Spotlight team at the Boston Globe that uncovered the massive priest sexual abuse in the archdiocese turned their attention recently to these boarding schools and found extremely similar patterns of diddling and coverup going on, including notoriously sodomizing teachers being reassigned to other schools.

It's unclear if teachers at prep boarding schools are trying to fuck the kids anymore than teachers at run of the mill public schools, also dramatically swept under the rug by powerful teachers unions. It is clear that it's harder to groom and butt fuck a fourteen year old at Bayside High than at Exeter where you're living in an Eden of pederastic possibilities. Though A.C. Slater might say different.

It remains a pretty poor idea to entrust your children to be raised by strange men you respect simply because they wear bow ties and cardigans. Or a Denny Hastert singlet. Don't go on the canoe trips. It's cynical to assume that all grown men who choose to work with children are sexual predators. Though half seems about the right assumption.

Many of these former sex abused students are now suing the schools, as they did the Catholic church. Nobody ever sues the parents for being dumbasses. You're paying forty grand a year to have you son spit-roasted by his Latin teacher and Hagrid who maintains the stables. All that fuss about not allowing video games in the home now seems foolish. You could've bought him a Porsche and let him fuck girls.