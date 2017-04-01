Greici Santo Propositioned

Actress Greici Santo filed a police report claiming that billionaire Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz offered her money for sex. She did continue to be in contact with him from time to time after that, hoping he could help her career, but was apparently unwilling to reciprocate any services and almost certainly not split the dinner check.

According to the lawsuit, Katz offered to pay her $1.44 million over the course of a year to fuck him six times a month. That's a serious commitment. The guy from Indecent Proposal just wanted one night. At that rate you'd have to draw up a contract specifying what sex acts were on or off the table, and perhaps take a peek at his junk to see what you're working with.

It might seem weird that Santo would take this to police instead of just saying no and going about her business, but not if you know her husband, a professional gambler who goes by the name Robin Hood 702.

Robin Hood 702 is a fringy Miami Vice character who has been involved in money laundering operations and has a bonafide personality disorder. He also may be an FBI informant. Whatever his deal is, he's an underbelly guy who has certainly made his money in a questionable manner.

Katz says the husband is extorting him, and indeed he has tried to sell information about Katz to the New York Post. They are now locked in a defamation lawsuit. This explains why Greici Santo went to the police over a situation that did not require it. For leverage. The cops should have spit in her face.

What's clear is none of the characters in this story are innocent, and their beef is probably over some sort of criminal enterprising gone awry. They can't really say what is is publicly so they're going all Machiavelli. They've also probably all done drugs together and fucked each other on various water crafts multiple times.

Robin Hood 702 probably shouldn't have kept trying to up the price in negotiations to pimp out his smoking hot wife to a Canadian billionaire. This is how the other half lives, enjoy the quiet dignity of your chicken burrito.