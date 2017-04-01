Iskra Lawrence Hip Equality

Plus sized model Iskra Lawrence hates the term "plus sized". She's a size fourteen. For size reference sake, France had to outlaw size zeros from walking down the runways because it was becoming a large percentage of the fashion model population. Certainly there must be an appropriate way to convey that she's larger than all of her peers. Maybe Karl Malone didn't like being called a power forward. That's fine, it's still your position.

Lawrence took to Instagram to let everyone know that they are all beautiful and to immediately cease any self improvement and demand recognition while in line at Chick Fil A. Way to bastardize the language, now we need a new word:

"Just a lil reminder Hip dips and not perfectly rounded hips and narrow, flat, fat hips they are all beautiful. What makes you YOU is that you are imperfectly perfect and no one can ever be you!"

Sounds like the stuff you'd hear in a think tank where they come up with T shirt slogans for people who piss on the toilet seat. No one can ever be you. You are your own person. You really put the YOU in you. What if somebody steals your identity? Or, what if you don't like who you are and you change who you are? Would you still be the old you, or a new you? Doesn't imperfectly perfect mean not actually perfect? These are the philosophical musings of people who watch American Idol.

Telling people that they're perfect just the way they are is essentially advising them to surrender. What teacher tells a lazy kid who doesn't study and gets a D on a test that they're imperfectly perfect? What happened to, I'm calling your parents to kick some sense into you. Richard Simmons used to call all the hefty women in his studio "beautiful". Then he made them dance. It'd be cruel really to only do the former.

We used to respect people with accomplishments. Then we got to respecting people who failed but tried hard. Now we're admiring people for not trying hard but feeling okay about not trying hard. What comes next is we hand the keys to China and admit they simply beat us in with self-respect.