It's Been a Long, Hard Week, But You Could Be Harder

We know, we know. It's been a long week, and Friday couldn't get here fast enough. The 9 to 5 cubicle life can be pretty dismal...or not, if you've got someone like this working with you.

If we capped off every week at the office with a view like this, we'd be ecstatic to come in - no pun intended.

Nothing brightens up corporate life quite like hot office sex with a buxom brunette secretary, but pulling a stunt like this off in real life can be pretty tough. The good news? You can save yourself an HR nightmare and take your week from hard to harder by ending the workweek with one more to-do: Sexy Ava Taylor.

She's the busty brunette you see here, and you can watch an incredibly hot scene of her "going over inventory" with her boss on Team Skeet's newest site CFNMTeens. There's more where that came from, too - the site is loaded with hot videos of young clothed females doing naked guys in all sorts of compromising situations, from the under a desk at the office to the neighbor's backyard.

To check out this hot scene and more, click here!