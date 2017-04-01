Johnny Depp Looking for Work (VIDEO)

Johnny Depp has made a fortune on any number of big budget movies that largely haven't fared well at the box office. He annually ranks as one of the worst cost-benefit lead actors in Hollywood. He rakes on films whether or not they are the one in five of his movies that do well.

Despite all the cash, there are rumors Depp struggles with cash flow thanks to a two million dollar a month spending budget. That's not including seven million to failed lesbian marriages. He's currently suing his money manager claiming fraud. His money manager is countersuing noting that Depp is a lush who spends like a drunken sailor who can't remember half the shit he buys. Science suggests the truth is somewhere in the middle.

Depp's now in that ex-athlete position of having earned a shitload of mid-career money, but needing to pick up gigs to pay the rent on his seven homes. Progressives are boycotting Uber. That leaves randomly hanging out as Captain Jack Sparrow on the Pirates of the Caribbean. It's unclear if Disney coordinated this effort or Depp got loaded and snuck in through Orleans square bathroom backdoors. He seems particularly happy. It's all fun and game until somebody yells Allahu Akbar and that's a real sword.