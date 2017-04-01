Alexandra Rodríguez in A Bikini

The term Miami-based model is roughly equivalent to Western Pennsylvania fullback. It the job code for forty percent of the seventeen year olds in the local area. Some tiny segment will make rent off their listed work. Alexandra Rodriguez claims to travel the world booking modeling shoots. I'd ask to see the business receipts.

Rodriguez got a swift uptick in interest after serving as Justin Bieber's date during a yacht ride in Miami last Fourth of July. It's almost as if your willingness to do anything to catch a break makes you more popular with the boys. The premise is worth investigating.

Girls used to shy away from a reputation of having fucked a midget on a booze cruise. Now it's like the Cosby rape victims are fighting over who fell into a deeper sleep before Bill finished on their piggies. People have always done shameful shit. They used to lay awake at night hoping people wouldn't find out. Now you move it to your LinkedIn highlight. It's a great time to be a guy who can help a girl out.

Photo Credit: Splash News