Kendall Jenner Butch Like Bruce

Kendall Jenner opens up about her life in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar. The magazine knows that Jenner is a walking and talking Ambien pill. They buttress tidbits such as the struggles of owning a robin’s egg-blue car with as many references to Caitlyn Jenner as possible. Caitlyn makes headlines. Kendall kind of looks like Emily Ratajkowski’s chromosome-lacking half-sister from far away.

Kendall reveals that she gets her mannish qualities from her female dad:

I was a huge tomboy. I had a phase where I wore boys' clothes. I was always hanging out with guys. I've always connected with guys more. I've always been the different one. I mean, I'm a girl and I like being a girl, but I've just never been into it like they have. I think I get that from my dad. I'd say I'm more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.

“Different one” meaning that she doesn’t look like a Bratz doll rescued from a burning building. Give it time. When asked about rumors that Jenner briefly left social media in order to jack up her body with the help of a surgeon like her family members, Jenner states:

It's literally the craziest thing. Me and my family will be getting shit like this for the rest of our lives.

Speculation that Jenner would join in on the family botchery isn’t the “craziest thing.” That's called foreshadowing. Kendall and her sisters found clues as to their dad’s true identity when they were growing up. The giveaway was when Jenner went downstairs in the middle of the night to catch Bruce prepping for all of the shopping trips he would take as Caitlyn:

My heart dropped. That's when she would dress as herself, at four in the morning, before we would get up. So that was like, 'Whoa,' for a second.

Bruce’s transformation into Caitlyn provides the Jenners and Kardashians with interview gold. The gender reassignment that keeps on giving.

When she told us, and told us that it was going to be a real thing, it was an emotional couple of months. And if I would talk about it, I would cry, just because you're mourning someone… losing someone. The person is still there, of course, but physically you're losing someone. It was my dad who I grew up with my whole life and who raised me. It's an adjustment, for sure. But honestly, you start to realize that this person is still alive. This person is still here. They are still a blessing.

Jenner will keep landing magazine covers as long as she talks about Caitlyn. Soon she’ll run out of new information. She’ll have to get gender reassignment herself. And then date her dad. This spread for Harper's Bazaar is still brave and progressive for now.