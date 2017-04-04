Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad Confusing (VIDEO)

People are pissed about a new Pepsi ad where Kendall Jenner takes a brief respite from a tawdry fashion shoot to join a generic peace protest and hand a white cop a Pepsi to quell his racism. She also eye fucks an Asian guy in the name of equality. The ad is chalk full of ethnic looking people desperately trying to look alt, and features a millennial self worth anthem which repeats "We are the movement, we are the power" and a bunch of other narcissistic platitudes ad nauseum.

The entire thing reads like a fever dream from your great aunt who was at Woodstock and makes no sense, although it does make you realize how easy it would be to mow down a crowd of hipsters.

The Internet consensus seems to be that this is bastardizing the Black Lives Matter movement and piggybacking on various activist marches over the past year to sell Pepsi. Making matters worse, the protagonist is the world's most enfranchised vapid whore.

People are right to remark on this shitty big budget soda ad, but that doesn't mean they're right to be offended. Almost every commercial is offensive. They almost all assume that you're a lazy idiot consumer moved by shiny objects and they're usually right. Cops have killed a couple hundred people; obesity and diabetes in the millions. While mind boggling in its insipid messaging, the only harmful aspect of the commercial is the product being sold. This is tits selling beer without the tits. You'd be hard pressed to find anything in this ad that makes you want a Pepsi. Maybe to wish yourself multi-ethnic and take up the cello.

This trend of corporate conglomerates pretending to give a shit about the world has got to stop. The Super Bowl should've been the climax of that pointless association between multinational manufacturers and the desire to end all hatred in the world. If you cared you'd advertise studies on how bad your product is for the liver.

You got the right spokesmodel. She's got a twenty inch waste, does that come from drinking Pepsi or ironically fucking the entire Black Lives Matter movement you're biting? Fire your agency.