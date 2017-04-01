Kesha Empowering Instagram Tit

The world needs yet another chance to rehash Kesha's rape allegations against Dr. Luke. She is here to help with an Instagram picture of her barely-covered big fake boob. The 30-year-old isn't a stranger to social media near tit shows. But with only 1.9 million Instagram followers she’s doing something wrong. Bella Hadid has 12 million followers. And she’s a rogue Japanese sex robot.

Kesha’s fame will forever be inextricably linked to her legal feud with Dr. Luke. She claims he raped her. He claims he’s innocent. We’ll never know exactly what happened. Though we do know what the legal system has said. Any DJ over 30 has probably given his underage niece a lingering hug. The 43-year-old Dr. Luke shouldn’t be throwing glow sticks into a crowd of high schoolers and spending personal time with young pop stars. He should be deciding which AARP benefits he’ll take advantage of in a few years.

The post "$" Kesha's message is one of female empowerment. Boys won't get that when looking at her tits. It's possible she's playing both sides of the fence. If so, she's second rate at both.