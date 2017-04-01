Lady Gaga Whore-bnb

Lady Gaga loves Airbnb. During the Super Bowl she stayed in a $10,000 a night mansion in Houston. More recently she left her left her pesky $1,000 bills crumpled up in the trashcan of a $25 million abode near Coachella. Courtesy of Airbnb. The Federal Trade Commission recently released new guidelines for social media endorsements. Legally, celebrities must include "#ad" in the caption so perceptive social media followers don’t think Kim Kardashian is randomly hugging a laxative protein shake to her chest. Gaga doesn’t give a fuck. Too many fans have hummed Born This Way into way into her vag while crying for her to abide by rules.

Airbnb gave Gaga a free place to stay. In exchange she queefed on Instagram “Thank you @airbnb for my desert home. A Wonderful gift!” Gaga stayed there in between prompting the question “who's the leather tranny on stage?” from Coachella attendees.

Like fellow Pepsi saleswoman Kendall Jenner, Gaga too feigns interest in marginalized groups for monetary gain. You can’t be a brand slut and righteous performance artist. People are catching on. Gaga is an opportunist. She’d market Chechnyan concentration camps as gay spas to her avid homosexual followers in exchange for a Crate & Barrel gift card. She isn’t an LGBTQ advocate. She isn’t a pioneer for women. She’s a corporate machine desperate for validation through notoriety and money.

Gaga tried to reinvent herself with Joanne. No one bought it. Her next album will be “Just Give Me Your Money, Cutting Fucktards.” Then we’d finally have something real. But she'd have to pay for her own places to stay.