Lena Dunham Loses Weight to Be Healthier, Total Sellout Move

Lena Dunham announced via her Lenny Letter whose mailing list will someday be used to identify those marked for Swedish deportation, that she is endometriosis free. If you've been following her clearly documented doctor's visits, hospitalizations, and hot water bottles shoved up into her boy shorts, this would be the climactic ending:

“Between my surgeries and hormonal intervention, I was disease-free. That doesn’t mean it can never return, but for now, once my sutures have been removed and my bruises have changed from blue to yellow to green to gone, I will be healthy."

Mmm, yellow to green Dunham lady parts. Somebody make a sandwich out of that.

Lost in the flurry of happy news that Lena Dunham is now uterus A-OK is her admission that she lost weight to help deal with her painful condition. Numerous fans turned against their porky golden calf for her giving up all that was sacred and holy between them. Their globs of belly rolls. Dunham who spends her life fending off largely invented misogynist attacks from his luxury Manhattan loft, responded to her entirely female detractors:

I refuse to celebrate these bullshit before-and-after pictures. Don't we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to? So much love to all my web friends who demand that life be more than a daily weigh in, who know their merit has nothing to do with their size, who fight to be seen and heard and accepted.

No idea what that passive aggressive lecture means, but probably that Dunham was a big fat liar when she said she was healthy and happy being noticeable overweight. Odd that your doctor urged you to be less healthy and happy and that you conceded so easily? Make that daily weigh-in once a month and urge your followers to take it up because you don't want them to go through the same painful shit you went through. You can't be an honest person if you're only honest half the time.

Now then, when do we start making babies to raise with high emotional IQs?

