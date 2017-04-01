Mama June Seems Like a Shitty Mom

Mama June Shannon revealed on her show From Not to Hot that her real life and TV ex-boyfriend Sugar Bear used to beat her kids. Previously shot basic cable footage seems like an inappropriate venue to get that information out. As compared to say, a police station. Do you want to book a Dr. Phil segment and talk to them about masturbation? This was not even very long ago, why did you not do something about it, and how are you still legally allowed to be around your own children?

June's other ex-boyfriend molested her daughter. Sugar Bear hasn't been accused of that, yet. Clearly the random cocks are not the root of the problem. It's amazing she lacks the self awareness to realize how this comes off, but then again that's why TLC picked her out of the trailer park and is probably spiking her cinnamon rolls with sodium thiopental:

"It’s time the world sees him for what he is. [Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s] eye buckle was caused by him … because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids"

Maybe you should attempt to see yourself for what you are: an agent who provides victims to abusers. Sugar Bear also recently revealed how he cheated on Mama June with a dude but doesn't believe himself to be gay. Obese, anti-intellectual, poor, trailer dwellers, perpetuators of sexual and physical abuse, homely, and closet cock smoker. Congratulations, you people are really checking off all of the boxes on the white trash admission slip.

It makes for horrendous TV, but apparently there are people out there watching it. These are the same people who hate Obamacare and love the Affordable Care Act. Her inevitable transition back to super fat is worth watching in a time lapse.