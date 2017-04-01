Mel B Domestically Abused

Former Spice Girl Mel B filed a restraining order against her soon to be divorced husband Stephen Belafonte. She claims Belafonte beat the shit out of her on a regular basis, impregnated their nanny, and forced her to participate in threesomes. That sounds like felony assault, kidnapping and rape. Consider a call to 9-1-1. You have money for a Gloria Allred press conference. You could've destroyed this guy.

Mel B could be lying, but probably not. She was apparently walking around town and showing up to work with serious beat marks on a regular basis. She also tried to kill herself by overdosing on aspirin, perhaps the least efficient method of killing one's self outside of three pounds of Skittles. Supporting Mel B's case is the fact that Belafonte looks like an absolute douche, further evidenced by the fact that there's a photo of his lower back tattoo showing as he got into a bar fight at a five star hotel. Guilty.

When Mel was appearing as a judge on X Factor Australia, producers noticed her face was very swollen. She told the on set medic it was a reaction to shellfish. That doctor should be fired immediately. In fact, he might be the one who punched her, this should be checked out. On several other occasions she missed filming because her injuries were too noticeable to appear on camera. That's saying a lot, because Heidi Montag is allowed to appear on camera and her face is completely fucked. She was even hospitalized at one point.

It's a sad tale that we've all heard before. Jealous guy unsure of his masculinity, submissive victimized woman. If there's a lesson to be learned it's once a dude punches you, document it, and then leave. If it happens once, it's going to happen again. If it happens for one year, it's going to happen for the next ten.

Estimates on Mel B's net worth run at fifty million, even if you've only got half of that, you can tough it out on your own, kid. There's some larger reason why women stick around shitty abusive men, but it's no longer defensible in 2017. Not when we almost had a dismally fake first female President. Now my Spice Girls records seem so sad.