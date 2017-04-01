Melania Trump Dicked Over and Bruce Jenner Dickless on Last Men on Earth Podcast #83

File this under shit Nostradamus never predicted. The First Lady in an whore labeling civil action and the American hero from the Wheaties paying to have his junk cleaved from his body. It may be that wise saying that if you live long enough you will live to see everything. Or everything has gone to hell in a very short, compressed Internet time table and we're living it right now. Arguments can be made for both.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast, we dive into dong-free Bruce, Melania's pay for gravy past, Abigail Breslin crying anon retro assault victim, the continuing deaths of MTV reality alums, declare Elon Musk vastly overrated, guesstimate how much crazy boy toy loving Dr. David Dao will clear from UAL, and wonder if David Schwimmer couldn't find a better hobby. We go places others fear to tread. Largely in shorts and sandals.

