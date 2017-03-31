Mr. Skin Minute Features Scarlett Johansson Out of Her 'Shell'

Mr. Skin's got the right idea, as always. He took one look at that new Ghost in the Shell movie and thought, you know what, I'll stay home and watch Scarlett Johansson get naked in Under the Skin (2013) instead. Sure, Scarlett's super hot, but it doesn't mean you should have to sit through any scene in any movie she's in where she's not nude. That's essentially Mr. Skin's whole business model in a nutshell, and it makes perfect sense to me. Accompanying Scarlett in this week's nudity recap, Mr. Skin brings us the details on The Handmaiden (2016) and it's amazing lesbian scenes, as well as the 30th Anniversary Blu-ray release of Aria (1987), where Bridget Fonda and Elizabeth Hurley both made their nude debuts!