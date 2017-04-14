Murdered Somebody? Call Jose Baez

Florida attorney Jose Baez successfully defended Aaron Hernandez in the 2012 double murder of two dudes outside a nightclub who maybe spilled drinks on him inside. Since his first murder conviction, we've since learned the former Patriots tight end is something of a guy who has no trouble going MS13 on dudes who rub him the wrong way.

Hernandez and people who still claim to support him wept and wept as the jury came back with non-guilty verdicts on the 2012 nightclub shooting. Though they did find him guilty on charges of illegal possessions of a firearm that evening. You've got to give him a little something something for taking you away from your postal service or part-time grocery store bagging job for four weeks. Hernandez may now return to his prison cell where he's serving life on his previous murder conviction knowing his good name has been cleared. Though outside of the jury box, a solid ninety percent of the general population believes him guilty. One-hundred percent of guys who don't own his Patriots jersey

Jose Baez previously served in the successful defense case of Casey Anthony who everybody declared was immensely guilty of either intentionally or unintentionally killing her toddler daughter and intentionally burying her in the woods and blaming it on a random Mexican woman, then later her father. Outside of the OJ acquittal, rooted in racial injustice tension, The Casey Anthony "not guilty" still rings out as one of the biggest jurisprudence upsets in history. Baez can now notch Aaron Hernandez on his belt.

You have to assume any half-intelligent attorney understands these clients are guilty. Also know he's now the big time go-to guy for high profile and wealthy people accused of murder anywhere in this land. Cha-ching. Life is football.