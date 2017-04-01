Nicole Meija Really Confident

Fitness model Nicole Meija took to Instagram to rant about how people were criticizing her recent weight gain. To make her point she found an extremely unflattering photo of herself and put it on blast. Every thin woman will tell you that all women have cellulite. That's true. All men have some fat and hair on them. It's just that there's a big difference between Channing Tatum and George The Animal Steele. Though not in the eyes per se.

"Time for me to get real with you guys. My body fat percentage is currently the highest that it's been since I started Fit and Thick. Funny thing is, so is my happiness and self-acceptance."

It's totally understandable if you gain a few pounds. It's just weird that as a fitness model, your job is basically to not gain a few pounds. It's then also weird to take pride in failing at your job and telling strangers to fuck off. It's also odd to be super proud of gaining weight. Indifference makes sense. To act like beer and pizza is an accomplishment is just bananas. You're an out of shape fitness model, what purpose do you exactly serve?

At what point does Vince Carter start bragging that his hops are fading? You don't see Jack Nicholson patting himself on the back because he can't remember his lines. Since nobody asked, yeah, you do look fat in that thong.