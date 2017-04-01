Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers To Remain Close Friends

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers are splitting up. It's almost as if they haven't read the last forty-seven articles in People magazine about how amazingly happy they are together. People broke the news of their breakup without a single ounce of journalistic shame:

They have amicably ended their relationship of three years. The couple remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.

The breakup means two things. Olivia Munn will be unmercifully attacked by Packers fans in a random series of a revisionist history comments. Second, the Aaron Rodgers is gay memes will begin again. The memes were some of the more creative on the Internet and entertainment must trump facts in a world that is worth living in.

It seems like only two months ago Munn was penning pick-me-up letters to Rodger's Super Bowl defeated Packers. She's multi-racial, attractive, and makes her own money. She seemed perfect, minus the cankles. And what are cankles versus being gay and not talking to your family?

You have to call Rodgers on almost certainly being the tougher to put up with one here. Behind that Double Check comedic grin lies some kind of brooding that probably grows Shining-like gruesome in the offseason. You'll recover from this quickly, Munn. Ease into a Jake Gyllenhaal for a non-physical rebound before settling on a 50-something TV producer with extensive network credits. Ten years from now you're doing much better than Rodgers, with whom you remain close friends and wish nothing but the best for.

