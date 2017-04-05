Pepsi Pulls Kendall Jenner Ad

Pepsi pulled its Kendall Jenner saves colored people ad, in the process implicitly admitting the ad agency they hired to produce it are a bunch of overpaid cynical retards, a deadly combination of people who make up a large percentage of those in charge of creating content. Perhaps Pepsi should start producing their own ads or just do away with them altogether. Your soda costs a penny per pint and is in every Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC. People with compromised endocrine systems flock to these places three meals a day to get their fix, and their genes are begging them to store fat. The real Pepsi Challenge would be drinking it in moderation or not at all. Their spokesperson is a svelte model, you don't see Louie Anderson hawking kale:

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

Since the commercial's release, Pepsi had avoided addressing the issue, piling a bunch of overpaid nitwits into a board room to cower and wonder why people noticed this one thing they did. It's probably not so much that viewers were offended by the ad's message, but more at how obnoxious and trite it was. The subject matter was a mere scapegoat. The reaction to anything featuring a Jenner has become grounds for an adult temper tantrum, and with good reason. Inserting a person with no personality who is famous for having compromised morals into any political sphere is further vexing.

If you stop to think about it, you know the random chick in the cell phone ad doesn't really care about Verizon, but this sentiment is dripping from her every pore. Outside of looking good, you have to look like you give a shit or are at least aware of what the product is that you're endorsing. None of this comes across with Jenner, and what's with the special apology? She's a token model who appeared in a shitty ad that was pulled, what do you owe her exactly? As a society we should be apologizing that Kendall Jenner is in this position in the first place. That apology is more offensive than the ad. How many times will she need to get gang banged by the Bucks for Pepsi to have a clear conscience on this.

