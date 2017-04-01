Phoebe Price, Plan D

Google quotes for the word "persistence" and you're bound to find tons of Tony Robbins type motivational slogans. It's merely another word for stubborn. That breaks down quickly into unbreakable winner and unbearable loser.

Refusing to quit is admirable only in context of your pursuit. Lone Survivor speaks to one branch. Forties and flashing your fleshy albino calf skin on the streets of Beverly Hills points the other. Tiny victories in plus sized modeling should not give hope to middle aged women with thinning hair. Play-Doh isn't as edible as you think. Not a single straight guy imagines his cock is bright pink.

There's no shame in finding a really old man with some money and hanging your more desirable pictures from twenty years ago on his mantle. Or, there's less shame in that than your current daily slog. Speak to him of your more notable movie roles in movies he can't possibly know were soft core porn. When he passes, move in the gays who will laugh at your peculiar vanity. This has to be ugly, it doesn't have to be hard.

Photo Credit: Fame Flynet