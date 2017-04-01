Pink Milk Bags On Instagram

Pink shared a breastfeeding picture on Instagram. The 37-year-old is an advocate for public milking. Older moms with social media followings are the only ones who give a shit about public breastfeeding. That kid they had as a test run back in their youth has already grown up and called them names. The magic is gone. Pink has to stay topical somehow.

Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet

Are we there yet as to the quarter mile flat grade hike? Or did you mean the pitchfork carrying villagers lynching nursing moms? Breastfeeding in public will never be normalized. People will always stare at a baby slurping human milk out of a woman's bare tit. Nature is fucked up and kind of hot. People rubberneck traffic accidents. It's not a compliment. Unless you were a motorcyclists not wearing a helmet, then amazing.

Lactating in private is the only way avoid attention. On the off chance attention is what your after, the town square with an Instagram selfie backup is the preferred method. Everyone gets what they want. Even if they pretend otherwise.

Boob sucking should be allowed everywhere. Women destroy their bodies to reproduce. Public tit flashing validates their motherhood. Other mothers shouldn’t care. They know what a gnawed up rawhide nipple looks like. Hard up straight guys and voracious lesbians get a free peek. Gay men have bigger fish to fry.

The normalization of public breastfeeding is a go-to celebrity cause. That and forcing Starbucks to offer abortions when the lines aren't crazy long. Aiding Syrian refugees could break a nail. Lactation. How brave.