SNL Ripping Material (VIDEO)

An SNL sketch from last week featured Louis CK ordering a clown to perform for him on his birthday, with an audience of one. It's a very funny premise, it just turns out it's funny enough that someone already thought of it. Comedian Tig Notaro produced an incredibly similar video about a year ago. This isn't some shaky Youtube effort starring pit stained aspiring actors, the short showed in multiple film festivals and Tig regularly shows it to audiences at her stand up shows.

She's also a darling of the hipster comedian community, and it would seem most anyone hired to write for SNL would be fairly well aware of Tig's work as well as where to purchase zany socks. Tig's Spidey senses tingled and she's apparently done some rudimentary detective work:

"While I don’t know how all this actually happened, I did find it extremely disappointing. Here is what I can tell you. First off, I have recently learned that a writer/director who was fully aware of Clown Service when I was making it, actually worked on Louis C.K.’s clown sketch that is in question."

Looks like you cracked the case, now tell us who this hack is so they can be lynched on the Internet. We need fresh blood, and haven't had sex in six weeks. They will never work again. The people on Twitter won't either, nor have they ever.

Earlier this season SNL aired a sketch comparing the names of black children to prescription drugs. While it was rendered completely unfunny, it was a total ripoff of a David Alan Grier bit that he's been doing for twenty years. It takes a special kind of shitty writer to steal a funny idea and turn it to shit.

Perhaps this person wasn't scoring points in the writers' room and simply started mining YouTube for premises. There will be no apologies or admissions of guilt. The days of dueling over honor have long passed. Perpetrators are now the victims. Accept it and move on. Milli Vanilli were simply ahead of their time.